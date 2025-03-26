Palestinian resistance group Hamas has warned that prisoners may be killed if Israel attempts to retrieve them by force and air strikes continue in Gaza.

The group said in a statement on Wednesday that it was "doing everything possible to keep the occupation's prisoners alive, but the indiscriminate Zionist (Israeli) bombing is endangering their lives".

"Every time the occupation attempts to retrieve its captives by force, it ends up bringing them back in coffins," it said.

Israel restarted intense air strikes across densely populated Gaza last week followed by ground operations, shattering the relative calm afforded by a January ceasefire with Hamas.

Since Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza, at least 830 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in the besieged enclave.

Netanyahu undermining ceasefire deal

Hamas blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for undermining a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza.

"Netanyahu had a premeditated decision to return to war to sabotage the agreement,” Hamas said in a statement.