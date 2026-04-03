WAR ON IRAN
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Iran's 70% steel production capacity destroyed, Israel claims
Iran's two largest steel plants have been forced out of action by several waves of US and Israeli air attacks.
Iran's 70% steel production capacity destroyed, Israel claims
Smoke rises following a strike, amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 1, 2026 (FILE). / Reuters
April 3, 2026

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israeli strikes have destroyed about 70 percent of Iran's steel production capacity.

Steel is a strategically important material used in industrial and military production, including of missiles, drones and ships.

"In recent days, the Air Force has destroyed 70 percent of Iran's steel production capacity," Netanyahu claimed in a video statement on Friday,

Iran's two largest steel plants have been forced out of action by several waves of US and Israeli air attacks.

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Iran's Khuzestan Steel Company and Mobarakeh Steel Company have said it would take months for them to restructure the plants.

The Revolutionary Guard has since launched missile and drone strikes on industrial areas across the region and Israel in retaliation for the attacks on the steel plants.

It also threatened further retaliation if such attacks happened again.

RelatedTRT World - Iran claims shooting down US jet, announces bounty to capture pilot
SOURCE:AFP
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