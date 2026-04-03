Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Israeli strikes have destroyed about 70 percent of Iran's steel production capacity.

Steel is a strategically important material used in industrial and military production, including of missiles, drones and ships.

"In recent days, the Air Force has destroyed 70 percent of Iran's steel production capacity," Netanyahu claimed in a video statement on Friday,

Iran's two largest steel plants have been forced out of action by several waves of US and Israeli air attacks.