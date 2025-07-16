Several countries have expressed their concerns over Israeli strikes on Syrian territory.

Here are some of the reactions.

Israeli strikes on Damascus aim to sabotage peace: Türkiye

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Israeli air strikes on Damascus - targeting the Syrian military headquarters, defence ministry, and areas around it were aimed at sabotaging Syria's efforts to establish peace and security.

The ministry said that Syria had a historic opportunity to live in peace and integrate into the world after the toppling of the regime leader Bashar al Assad.

France voices support to Syrian transitional authorities, calls for dialogue over Israeli strikes

France voiced support for Syrian transitional authorities and called for a return to dialogue over recent Israeli strikes on the region.

"France supports the efforts of the Syrian transitional authorities and the leaders of the Sweida region to return to dialogue, and calls for a lasting agreement to strengthen Syria’s unity, stability, and sovereignty, as well as the security of all Syrians," said a Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday.

It expressed "deep concern" over the "serious developments" currently unfolding in Syria’s southern Sweida region, where Israel has launched new air strikes, and called for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

"The abuses targeting civilians, which France firmly condemns, must stop. The ceasefire announced yesterday morning by the Defense Minister of the Syrian transitional authorities must be respected by all parties," the statement added.

Germany warns of destabilisation

Germany also criticised Israel’s air strikes on southern Syria, urging Tel Aviv to refrain from actions that could destabilise the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner said at a news conference in Berlin that Germany is closely following the situation in Syria, including recent unrest in Sweida province and Israeli air strikes targeting Syrian forces.

“We are calling on all sides to refrain from taking steps that could destabilise Syria,” Wagner told reporters when asked about the air strikes.

“It's clear that Syria must not become a plaything of foreign powers, that Syria's sovereignty must be safeguarded,” he stressed.

Wagner added that Israel “must have an interest in a stable Syria” and in an effective Syrian government that ensures security for all population groups across the country.