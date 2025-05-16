TÜRKİYE
Türkiye backs boosting tourism in TRNC with ‘Island Cyprus’ campaign
Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz underlines tourism campaigns in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to reposition the country with its unique island identity.
Speaking at the Istanbul launch of the new “Island Cyprus” brand, created to promote TRNC tourism, Cevdet Yilmaz said that having a tourism master plan was extremely valuable and encouraging. / AA
May 16, 2025

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz highlighted Türkiye’s support for boosting tourism in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), emphasising the new Tourism Master Plan and the "Island Cyprus" campaign as key steps to strengthen the sector.

Speaking at the Istanbul launch of the new “Island Cyprus” brand, created to promote TRNC tourism, Yilmaz said on Friday that having a tourism master plan was extremely valuable and encouraging.

He stressed that Ankara wants TRNC to achieve a much stronger position in tourism, adding: “Last year, Türkiye had a tourism income exceeding $61 billion. We hosted more than 62 million guests in our country. The TRNC Tourism Master Plan and Island Cyprus Campaign, which were introduced today, are concrete indicators of our common vision in this direction.”

Yilmaz highlighted the TRNC’s natural beauty, rich history, cultural heritage, and cuisine, noting that the Island Cyprus campaign aims to promote these assets to a wider audience and reposition the country with its unique island identity.

He pointed out that millions of Turkish citizens have yet to visit the TRNC, and that the Island Cyprus campaign will pique their interest and encourage them to explore the island's beauty.

Türkiye’s support for TRNC

Yilmaz stressed Türkiye's continued support for the TRNC in various sectors, including transportation, health, education, and infrastructure, and reaffirmed commitment to both peace and prosperity through tangible projects.

He noted that the "Century of Türkiye" will also be the "Century of the TRNC," citing the 2025 Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement as a foundation for increased cooperation and solidarity between the two countries.

He also reiterated Türkiye's full support for a two-state solution, saying it is the most realistic approach for the island. He noted that past efforts at unity had failed and highlighted ongoing initiatives to make travel to the TRNC more affordable and accessible.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
