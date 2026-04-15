Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said a noticeable shift is emerging in global attitudes towards Israel’s occupation and illegal settlements, particularly in Europe, but stressed that sympathy must now translate into concrete action.
In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Shahin said there is a “growing trend toward Israel’s international isolation” and increased sympathy for Palestinians, yet warned that statements alone are no longer enough.
“What is needed now are practical decisions, not more statements,” she said.
Europe’s tone shifts — but action lags
Shahin pointed to countries like Spain and Germany as becoming more explicit in criticising Israeli occupation, illegal settlements and settler violence, with others such as the Netherlands also moving in a similar direction.
While calling the shift significant, she said it remains “below the level required” and must be accelerated into tangible measures on the ground.
Shahin urged the international community to move towards accountability, including sanctions and legal action, arguing that Israel continues its policies due to a lack of consequences.
She referenced arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli leaders, noting that the absence of enforcement reflects a broader failure to apply international law.
“Israel does not respond unless there is a real price to pay,” she said.
‘Annexation is already happening’
Shahin warned that conditions in the occupied West Bank are deteriorating rapidly, with expanding settlements, rising attacks by illegal settlers, and increasing restrictions on Palestinians.
She said annexation is no longer a future scenario but an ongoing reality.
“What we are seeing today is the gradual consolidation of this reality,” she said, cautioning that it threatens prospects for a Palestinian state.
Gaza crisis deepens
On Gaza, Shahin described the humanitarian situation as “catastrophic,” with aid still insufficient and the health system nearing collapse.
She also highlighted a worsening economic crisis in the West Bank, driven in part by Israel’s withholding of tax revenues, leaving many families struggling to meet basic needs.
Shahin added that efforts are underway to coordinate Gaza’s future governance under a unified Palestinian framework, warning that fragmentation would further complicate recovery.
Türkiye’s backing
She praised Türkiye for its strong political and humanitarian support, saying Ankara’s aid and advocacy have had a “real impact on the ground.”
Shahin added that Palestinian-Turkish relations are rooted in Türkiye’s longstanding support for Palestinian rights in international forums.
She thanked both the Turkish government and people for their continued solidarity with Palestinians, saying it "strengthens Palestinians’ ability to remain steadfast in the face of the current reality."