Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said a noticeable shift is emerging in global attitudes towards Israel’s occupation and illegal settlements, particularly in Europe, but stressed that sympathy must now translate into concrete action.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Shahin said there is a “growing trend toward Israel’s international isolation” and increased sympathy for Palestinians, yet warned that statements alone are no longer enough.

“What is needed now are practical decisions, not more statements,” she said.

Europe’s tone shifts — but action lags

Shahin pointed to countries like Spain and Germany as becoming more explicit in criticising Israeli occupation, illegal settlements and settler violence, with others such as the Netherlands also moving in a similar direction.

While calling the shift significant, she said it remains “below the level required” and must be accelerated into tangible measures on the ground.

Shahin urged the international community to move towards accountability, including sanctions and legal action, arguing that Israel continues its policies due to a lack of consequences.

She referenced arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli leaders, noting that the absence of enforcement reflects a broader failure to apply international law.

“Israel does not respond unless there is a real price to pay,” she said.

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