WORLD
2 min read
Terror attack on Pakistani police station kills two, including child
Deadly blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan's northwestern region, also damaged nearby shops.
Terror attack on Pakistani police station kills two, including child
Pakistani authorities are probing a motorcycle bomb that struck a police station gate in Bannu. [File photo] / Reuters
15 hours ago

Explosives rigged to a motorcycle went off near the gate of a police station in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least two people, including a child, and wounding several others, police and rescue officials have said.

Monday’s blast also damaged nearby shops.

The attack took place in Bannu, a district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, local police official Fida Mohammad said.

He did not provide any further details and only said the dead and wounded had been taken to a nearby hospital.

Though no group immediately claimed responsibility.

Pakistan has seen a surge in violence in recent years, with the government frequently blaming the terror group of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan [TTP].

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan signals reopening of Afghan border for UN aid
RECOMMENDED

Tensions between Pakistan-Afghanistan

The increase in attacks has strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul, as Pakistan accuses the TTP of operating freely inside Afghanistan, a charge both the TTP and Kabul deny.

Pakistan, in November, "conducted precision aerial strikes" in Afghan border areas, a local group of TTP terrorists, the Gul Bahadur Group, after the ned of a two-day truce, in response to a deadly attack on Pakistani troops.

Afghan Taliban continues to deny supporting the terror group.

TTP is an alliance of several terror groups formed in 2007 that primarily targets Pakistan.

A 2024 UN report estimated 6,000–6,500 TTP terrorists in Afghanistan, using abandoned NATO weapons.  

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, China call for action against Afghanistan-based terror groups: statement
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nepal kicks off election campaign months after deadly protests ousted government
Deadly fireworks blast rocks China ahead of Lunar New Year
Japan rebukes China over accusations of reviving militarism
Israel's West Bank 'state property' move is legally void: Palestine
Over 20,000 Gaza patients await evacuation as Israel continues to restrict Rafah crossing
Iran urges US to negotiate independently of Israeli influence in nuclear talks
Palestine welcomes African Union's support for its bid for full UN membership
Turkish, UAE presidents discuss expanding, strengthening ties in phone call
At least four killed in Israeli drone attack along Lebanon-Syria border
Türkiye moves to regulate social media to protect children: family minister
Bangladesh invites South Asian diplomats to swearing-in of new government
Board of Peace members pledge over $5B for Gaza reconstruction, humanitarian aid: Trump
Western allegations of Navalny poisoning are 'fake', aim to divert attention: Russia
Türkiye slams Israeli plan for land registration in occupied West Bank
Palestine: Israeli plan to register West Bank lands as 'state property' is 'de facto annexation'