Explosives rigged to a motorcycle went off near the gate of a police station in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least two people, including a child, and wounding several others, police and rescue officials have said.

Monday’s blast also damaged nearby shops.

The attack took place in Bannu, a district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, local police official Fida Mohammad said.

He did not provide any further details and only said the dead and wounded had been taken to a nearby hospital.

Though no group immediately claimed responsibility.

Pakistan has seen a surge in violence in recent years, with the government frequently blaming the terror group of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan [TTP].