Explosives rigged to a motorcycle went off near the gate of a police station in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least two people, including a child, and wounding several others, police and rescue officials have said.
Monday’s blast also damaged nearby shops.
The attack took place in Bannu, a district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, local police official Fida Mohammad said.
He did not provide any further details and only said the dead and wounded had been taken to a nearby hospital.
Though no group immediately claimed responsibility.
Pakistan has seen a surge in violence in recent years, with the government frequently blaming the terror group of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan [TTP].
Tensions between Pakistan-Afghanistan
The increase in attacks has strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul, as Pakistan accuses the TTP of operating freely inside Afghanistan, a charge both the TTP and Kabul deny.
Pakistan, in November, "conducted precision aerial strikes" in Afghan border areas, a local group of TTP terrorists, the Gul Bahadur Group, after the ned of a two-day truce, in response to a deadly attack on Pakistani troops.
Afghan Taliban continues to deny supporting the terror group.
TTP is an alliance of several terror groups formed in 2007 that primarily targets Pakistan.
A 2024 UN report estimated 6,000–6,500 TTP terrorists in Afghanistan, using abandoned NATO weapons.