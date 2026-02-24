South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk-yeol has filed an appeal against his conviction and life sentence for leading an insurrection related to his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, local media reported.

Yoon's legal team filed the appeal five days after the Seoul Central District Court sentenced him to life imprisonment, according to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.

In a statement to the media, Yoon’s lawyers said they were challenging both the legal reasoning and broader implications of the verdict.

“We think we have a responsibility to clearly point out the problems with this decision for not only court records but for future historical records,” the legal team said, accusing prosecutors of pursuing an “overzealous indictment” and criticising what they described as contradictions in the lower court’s decision.

Yoon was handed a life sentence on Thursday for leading an insurrection in connection with his attempt to impose martial law.