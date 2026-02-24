WORLD
South Korea's ex-president appeals life sentence over martial law decree
A local court handed a life sentence last week to Yoon Suk-yeol for leading an insurrection in connection with his attempt to impose martial law in December 2024.
Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, July 9 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
February 24, 2026

South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk-yeol has filed an appeal against his conviction and life sentence for leading an insurrection related to his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, local media reported.

Yoon's legal team filed the appeal five days after the Seoul Central District Court sentenced him to life imprisonment, according to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.

In a statement to the media, Yoon’s lawyers said they were challenging both the legal reasoning and broader implications of the verdict.

“We think we have a responsibility to clearly point out the problems with this decision for not only court records but for future historical records,” the legal team said, accusing prosecutors of pursuing an “overzealous indictment” and criticising what they described as contradictions in the lower court’s decision.

Yoon was handed a life sentence on Thursday for leading an insurrection in connection with his attempt to impose martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Yoon of acting as an "insurrection ringleader."

Last month, Yoon was also sentenced to five years in prison on charges that he obstructed investigators’ attempt to detain him last year.

The ousted president has faced eight trial proceedings, including two in which he has been convicted.

