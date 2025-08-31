Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the world to pursue peace, justice, and cooperation in his article in China’s prominent publication, People’s Daily.

Titled “A Shared Path to Peace and Justice,” Erdogan said on Sunday that Türkiye remains committed to building bridges between civilisations, maintaining dialogue, and resolving crises through diplomacy and communication.

Pointing to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Turkish president noted Türkiye’s role in safeguarding global food security during the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Türkiye hosted several meetings between Russian and Ukrainian delegations for peace talks that helped facilitate humanitarian corridors and prisoner exchanges.

“Guided by the principle that ‘There are no winners in war and no losers in a fair peace,’ we continue to pursue our peace diplomacy with patience,” Erdogan wrote in the Chinese daily.

‘Independent Palestine important for regional peace’

President Erdogan also criticised the current international system for failing to protect civilians, pointing to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza as a severe human rights concern.

“The events unfolding in Gaza, including the brutality and genocide committed by Israel, stand as some of the most striking examples of this reality. Türkiye's stance on Gaza is clear because human beings and human rights are at the centre of our politics,” Erdogan said.