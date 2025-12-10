Nvidia has developed a new location-verification feature for its artificial intelligence chips, a move aimed at helping prevent high-end GPUs from being smuggled into countries where exports are banned, according to sources familiar with the technology.

The capability—still unreleased but demonstrated privately in recent months—would come as an optional software update that customers could install. It relies on the confidential-computing functions built into Nvidia’s latest graphics processing units, enabling operators to measure computing performance while using communication delays with Nvidia-run servers to approximate a chip’s physical location, an Nvidia official said.

“We’re in the process of implementing a new software service that empowers data centre operators to monitor the health and inventory of their entire AI GPU fleet,” the company said in a statement. “This customer-installed software agent leverages GPU telemetry to monitor fleet health, integrity and inventory.”

Curbing the illicit flow of advanced AI chips to China

The feature is expected to debut on Nvidia’s new Blackwell-generation chips, which include expanded security and attestation capabilities, though the company is exploring ways to support older Hopper and Ampere models.