Colombian President Gustavo Petro delivered a forceful rebuttal to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of relying on “complete misinformation” in his latest remarks about Colombia’s anti-narcotics strategy and regional politics.

Trump had escalated his criticism earlier in the day, warning that Petro “will be next” as tensions between Washington and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro intensify, and accusing Colombia of running “cocaine factories” that ship drugs directly to the United States. The US president has repeatedly labelled Petro an “illegal drug dealer” without evidence.

Posting a detailed response on X, Petro called Trump “a man very misinformed about Colombia,” saying the comments reflect “disrespect toward a democratically elected president and the country he governs.”

Colombia, he wrote, “knows the most about cocaine trafficking,” and added: “It seems his advisers deceive him completely.”

Related TRT World - Trump threatens Colombia's Petro as US escalates campaign against Maduro

Calls for better Colombia-US coordination