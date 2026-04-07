Türkiye, Jordan, and Syria have signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding on transport cooperation, aiming to strengthen regional connectivity and boost trade across a key North-South corridor.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, speaking after a meeting in Amman with his Jordanian counterpart Nidal Qatamin and Syrian Transport Minister Yarub Badr, said on Tuesday that the initiative reflects a shared commitment to regional development and prosperity.

“This is not merely a technical meeting on transport, but a strong declaration of will for the welfare of our peoples and regional development,” Uraloglu said, emphasising the importance of political and economic stability supported by efficient logistics.

He noted that activating the Türkiye-Syria-Jordan axis at full capacity would significantly increase export potential and transit revenues for all three countries, creating a multiplier effect for regional economies.

Uraloglu highlighted the strategic importance of establishing a fully functional North-South transport corridor, supported by modernised road and rail infrastructure. He also underscored the need to reduce transit fees, taxes, and additional costs to facilitate smoother cross-border transportation.

The minister said that the trilateral mechanism would help remove barriers facing transport operators, expand opportunities in rail transport, and revitalise ports, ultimately contributing to sustainable trade growth.