Sudan has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing "genocide" and demanded international accountability beyond statements of concern.

"Sudan addresses this assembly at the moment of profound national tragedy, and deep international concern," Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Abdelazim Salim Mohamed said at a high-level UN General Assembly meeting marking the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide.

He said civilians in Al Fasher and elsewhere have been subjected to mass killings, sexual violence, forced displacement and the deliberate destruction of evidence.

"Acts, in their scale and intent, meet the legal definition of genocide," he said.

"These crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces militia are not hidden. They are documented. They are public. And they demand more than an expression of concern. They demand accountability."