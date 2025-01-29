The leader of Israel's Shas Party has threatened to dissolve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government if he does not intervene to address the issue of military exemptions for Haredim or ultra-Orthodox Jews within the next two months.

“I believe that the prime minister and coalition leaders are determined to address the situation of Torah students,” said Aryeh Deri, speaking to Kol BaRama radio station, according to the Haaretz daily.

“We have a short window of time to solve this issue, within the next two months. If not, and this is the test, then we will go to elections,” Deri added.

Shas currently holds six ministerial positions in Israel’s government and has 11 seats in the Knesset, or Israeli parliament, while the United Torah Judaism party holds two ministerial positions and seven Knesset seats.

The governing coalition holds 63 seats in the Knesset, with 61 seats necessary for the government to remain in power under Israel's political system.

During the same interview, Deri commented on statements made by Yossi Taib, the chairman of the Knesset’s Education Committee and a member of Shas, who said earlier in the day: “My son received a draft order. If he is caught, he will continue his Torah studies from prison.”

Deri supported Taib’s remarks.

“He is telling the truth. He has a son studying Torah, and he raised him to study Torah, and that is what he will do,” he said.

Neither Netanyahu nor his Likud party have commented on Deri's statements.

Draft evasion law