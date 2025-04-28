Spain's grid operator has restored electricity supplies to about half of the country after a huge power outage brought the Iberian Peninsula to a standstill on Monday, and the rest should be restored by Tuesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Authorities late on Monday were yet to establish what had caused the blackout and were not ruling out any hypothesis, he added in a televised address.

Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said power in the country would be fully restored in the coming hours after a massive outage hit the Iberian Peninsula most of the day.

He said all the state services remained operating in the country despite all the difficulties.

"The widespread outage of our electrical grid was caused outside the country, probably in Spain," he told a press conference.

Montenegro also said that power should be restored throughout the country "within the next few hours".