Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that she and two of her ministers have been reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged complicity in Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Speaking in an interview with state television broadcaster RAI on Tuesday, Meloni said Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had been denounced, and "I think" also Roberto Cingolani, the head of defence group Leonardo.

"I don't believe there is another case like this in the world or in history," Meloni said.

She did not elaborate on who had brought the case against her and her ministers.

Italy has seen a string of demonstrations over the last week, bringing hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets to protest against the mass killings in Gaza, with many protesters also taking aim at Meloni.