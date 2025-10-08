President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye and the United States have entered “a new and positive phase” in their relationship, following high-level talks with US President Donald Trump that focused on defence, trade, and regional stability.
Speaking to journalists on his flight back from Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Erdogan said his recent visit to the US and subsequent phone calls with Trump had yielded “encouraging signals” on key issues that had strained bilateral relations in recent years.
“We discussed both the F-35 programme and the CAATSA sanctions, and received constructive messages from President Trump,” Erdogan said.
“Türkiye is a paying partner in the F-35 project. Removing us from the programme was unjustified, and we are working toward resolving this,” he said.
Erdogan added that technical discussions on the fighter jet project and sanctions relief were ongoing.
“We hope these processes will conclude positively,” he said. “Our visit has launched a new era in Türkiye-US relations — one that strengthens our friendship and dialogue.”
Halkbank case “no longer a problem”
The president also said that the long-disputed Halkbank case, which had soured ties between Ankara and Washington, was effectively resolved.
“President Trump told me directly, both during our meetings and in our last phone call, that ‘Halkbank’s problem is over for us,’” Erdogan said. “That statement is an important expression of political will.”
While some procedural steps remain, Erdogan said he expects the matter to be formally closed soon.
“We want this process completed swiftly and positively,” he added.
Türkiye’s role in Gaza ceasefire
Erdogan also addressed regional crises, including the situation in Gaza and Syria, saying Türkiye’s diplomacy and security coordination are continuing “at the highest level.”
He said Ankara remains in constant contact with the US, Egypt, and Hamas over a permanent Gaza cease-fire and that Türkiye’s intelligence chief is participating in ongoing talks in Sharm el-Sheikh.
“Türkiye supports all sincere peace efforts,” Erdogan said, while warning Israel against undermining negotiations. “Our priority is a full and lasting cease-fire, unimpeded humanitarian aid, and rebuilding Gaza for the Palestinians.”
On Syria, Erdogan stressed that Türkiye will not allow renewed instability fueled by the terrorist SDF, which is dominated by the banned PKK and YPG outfits, or other foreign provocations.
“Our patience should not be seen as weakness,” he said. “We will never permit Syria’s territorial integrity to be threatened. Those who align with Ankara and Damascus will prevail.”
“Türkiye rising as a regional power”
Turning to his visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan said Türkiye’s leadership in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) now extends well beyond cultural cooperation.
“The OTS is no longer just a cultural union but a platform for strategic solidarity,” he said. “From intelligence to border security and cyber defence, our cooperation is deepening.”
He said Türkiye’s global influence was demonstrated again through the Sumud Flotilla operation, in which Turkish efforts secured the release of dozens of activists detained by Israel.
“This showed Türkiye’s capacity for swift humanitarian and diplomatic action,” Erdogan said. “We documented every violation, and we will pursue justice through both diplomacy and law.”