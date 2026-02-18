Türkiye plays a vital role in NATO’s deterrence posture and efforts to maintain stability across its southern flank, a senior alliance official said, highlighting Ankara’s growing strategic importance as NATO advances a comprehensive “360-degree” security approach ahead of an upcoming summit in Ankara.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Anadolu, Javier Colomina, NATO secretary general’s special representative for the southern neighbourhood, described Türkiye as a central actor in shaping alliance policy towards the Mediterranean and wider southern neighbourhood, citing its military capabilities, geographic position, and active contributions to regional security.

“Türkiye plays an essential role and is an actor that is well known for its ability to secure the shores, for its ability to provide defence industry assets, for its ability with its armed forces, and is indeed one of our more committed allies,” he said.

“And particularly in the Mediterranean, it plays a huge role in ensuring that the Mediterranean is a secure basin, together with the other Allies.“

Colomina said Ankara has been instrumental in developing NATO’s Southern Neighbourhood Action Plan and remains a key supporter of its implementation, particularly as the alliance strengthens deterrence and resilience against interconnected threats ranging from terrorism and irregular migration to geopolitical competition.

“The Southern Neighbourhood has been an important topic for the alliance for many years, but it was a year and a half ago that we decided to approve a Southern Neighbourhood Action Plan,” he added, noting that Türkiye played “a very important role in making that happen.”

Ankara summit

Colomina said the Southern Neighbourhood Action Plan, which is based on pillars such as political dialogue, practical cooperation, regional presence, and coordination with organisations such as the African Union, the UN, the EU, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Arab League, is heavily reliant on cooperation among allies.

“In all of those pillars, it’s been very clear the support from Türkiye,” he said.

The upcoming NATO summit in Ankara is expected to focus primarily on implementing decisions taken at last year’s summit in The Hague, including increased defence investment targets.

Colomina emphasised that the geographical location of the meeting carries symbolic and strategic importance.

“The fact of having this summit in the southern neighbourhood, geographically located in the south, as it’s Ankara, would mean a lot for our Southern Neighbourhood Action Plan, for the approach we have to our partners, and for all the work that we’ve been doing in the last couple of years,” he said.

While concrete deliverables specific to the southern flank remain under discussion, he indicated that the southern dimension will likely feature prominently.

Türkiye’s role

Addressing NATO’s priorities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Colomina underscored long-standing cooperation frameworks such as the Mediterranean Dialogue, launched more than three decades ago, and the role played by southern allies.

“We have partners in the Mediterranean and allies that do play a role in the southern side of the alliance, from Türkiye to Greece, Portugal, Spain, and Italy,” he said, highlighting efforts to safeguard energy corridors and maritime routes.

According to Colomina, Türkiye is particularly influential in regional security due to its military capabilities and strategic position. He added that Ankara contributes significantly to ensuring that the Mediterranean remains “a secure basin".

360-degree security approach

NATO’s evolving defence concept focuses on threats across all strategic directions, north, east, west, and south, reflecting an interconnected security environment, Colomina said.