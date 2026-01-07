“Noriega was not formally the president of Panama at the time of the invasion,” she says. “Maduro is formally the president, despite the US not recognising him. By allowing his vice president to take power and leaving his power structure in place, the US seems to accept that he was the constitutional president. That raises head-of-state immunity issues that were not there in Noriega’s case.”

Pertinently, international law draws a sharp distinction. A sitting head of state enjoys absolute personal immunity from prosecution in foreign courts. Former leaders retain functional immunity for official acts. Drug crimes do not fall under recognised exceptions.

“Arguably, Maduro was a current head of state and so has absolute immunity,” Roht-Arriaza says. “There are exceptions for international criminal courts and arguably for grave human rights violations, but none for drug-related crimes.”

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab appealed to Judge Hellerstein to “proceed to recognise the lack of jurisdiction of the court under his command to try the leader of a sovereign nation, who is protected by diplomatic immunity, I repeat, as head of state.”

In the Noriega era, judges ruled that the manner in which a defendant is brought before the court does not invalidate the prosecution. The precedent was set in Alvarez-Machain, where the Supreme Court allowed the trial to proceed after a Mexican doctor was kidnapped and flown to the US.

“That doctrine has never been tested against a sitting head of state,” Roht-Arriaza notes.

The sovereignty issue is even starker.

Arriaza, who has extensive experience focusing on post-conflict processes in Latin America, added, “The US has tried to frame this as a law enforcement action, but the reasoning keeps getting muddled by statements about how this is a war (which it isn’t), about how the US is going to “run” Venezuela, and how the US is going to “take” Venezuelan oil.”



“This points to a further breakdown of the postwar international order.”

US regime change dressed in legal robes

Those concerns sit at the heart of the case.

Dr Jenaro Abraham, a leading scholar of Latin American insurgencies who has studied the Noriega prosecution, says the key question is whether law can catch up with politics.

“In Noriega’s case, the legal prosecution and the political objective ultimately converged,” he tells TRT World.

“The US captured him, tried him, and secured a conviction. That retrospectively stabilised the claim that his removal was about law enforcement rather than regime change.”

Maduro’s case, he argues, has not reached that point.

“The legal scaffolding of narcoterrorism exists to criminalise armed political actors by reframing political economies as pure criminality,” Abraham says. “Right now, political objectives are outpacing legal grounding.”

He points to the risks ahead. Courts will need strict proof of the terrorism nexus required under narcoterrorism statutes. Prosecutors will need evidence, not designation or symbolism. Wiretaps. Financial trails. Insider testimony that places Maduro at the centre of decision-making.

“If this becomes a trial built on narrative rather than proof, it will struggle,” Abraham says.

The defence strategy will matter just as much. “An aggressive reliance on sovereign immunity would signal weakness,” he argues. “The more effective defence would emphasise executive overreach, selective enforcement, and geopolitical objectives, without reducing the defense to simplistic martyrdom.”

Noriega tried the immunity route. It failed. His trial became a prolonged global argument about sovereignty, selective justice, and US power. Those debates did not end with his conviction.

They are resurfacing now.

Supporters of the prosecution argue the case is long overdue for accountability for state-level criminality. Critics call it regime change dressed in legal robes. Analysts warn it tests the outer edge of American authority.

For now, Judge Hellerstein has narrowed the focus. No speeches. No politics.

Maduro is expected to return to court from a Brooklyn detention centre on March 17.



“Noriega’s trial became a prolonged struggle over sovereignty, selective justice, but (in this case), the strategy and public posture of Maduro’s legal team will be an important indicator of whether the prosecution is evolving into a serious evidentiary case or remaining largely performative,” Abraham concludes.