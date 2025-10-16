A senior health official in Gaza has said that signs of torture and burns were found on the bodies of Palestinian detainees returned by Israel under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

"The bodies of Gaza’s prisoners were returned to us bound like animals, blindfolded, and bearing horrific signs of torture and burns — evidence of atrocities committed in secrecy," said Dr Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry on Thursday.

He described the visible marks on the bodies as "crimes that cannot be concealed," alleging that many detainees "were executed after being tied up."

"The bodies of innocent Palestinians were left as a witness to the executioners’ brutality, as they did not die a natural death but were executed after being bound," al-Bursh said, calling for "an urgent international investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice," describing what happened as a "full-fledged war crime."

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office also cited possible organ theft from some of the retrieved bodies.

"Preliminary data indicates the possibility of human organs being stolen from some bodies, in a crime that transcends humanity and reveals a systematic criminal practice by the occupation against Palestinians both alive and dead," the office said in a statement.

Citing medical and forensic testimonies, the office said many of the returned bodies were "handcuffed, blindfolded, and showed signs of severe torture, burns, and being crushed by Israeli armoured vehicles."