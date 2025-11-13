The US proposal to secure a United Nations mandate for an international stabilisation force [or ISF] in Gaza has faced resistance from Russia, China and several Arab countries, who have raised concerns over the structure of the post-genocide governing mechanism and the absence of any transitional role for the Palestinian Authority.

According to four UN diplomats briefed on the discussions, Moscow and Beijing — both permanent, veto-wielding Security Council members — have demanded that the proposed "Board of Peace" under President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan be removed entirely from the draft resolution.

In the revised text circulated late on Wednesday, the US kept the language on the board but added references to Palestine’s self-determination, attempting to respond to criticism that the earlier draft lacked a political horizon.

While diplomats said the negotiations reflect a typical back-and-forth over wording, the objections underline significant differences between Washington and some members of the UN’s most powerful body after more than two years of genocide.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the resolution must pass "right away," stressing that momentum should not be lost.

"I think we’re making good progress," he told reporters before leaving a G7 meeting in Canada.

Related TRT World - 'Good progress' made on Gaza 'stabilisation force' plan, US top diplomat says

Security Council pushes amendments

The initial US draft, circulated last week, called for a broad mandate allowing an international force to operate in Gaza through 2027 alongside the yet-to-be-established Board of Peace.