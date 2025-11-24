Türkiye’s hosting of the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP31, is significant both for international visibility and for establishing a decisive position in climate diplomacy.

At the Conference of the Parties (COP), the annual meeting of the 197 countries that are signatories to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to negotiate and agree on international climate policies, global decisions are made in areas such as greenhouse gas reduction targets and carbon market rules.

The roadmap for the implementation of the Paris Agreement is also shaped at COP meetings, and the decisions taken directly influence countries’ climate policies.

In this context, Anadolu has summarised the process in five questions, from how the COP functions to the responsibilities that hosting it brings.

What is the COP?

COP, the Conference of the Parties, is the highest decision-making body of the UNFCCC and meets annually.

Representatives from the convention's 197 member countries gather annually at COP meetings to review progress and negotiate global responses to climate change, including in areas such as greenhouse gas reduction, adaptation policies, climate finance, loss and damage mechanisms, and carbon markets.

Rules for the implementation of the Paris Agreement are also shaped at COP meetings.

What are the advantages of hosting the conference?

Hosting provides countries with diplomatic, economic and environmental gains. By hosting the COP, a country positions itself at the centre of global climate policymaking, gaining significant diplomatic visibility.

The participation of tens of thousands of delegates generates substantial economic activity in tourism, accommodation, transport and services.

Hosting also accelerates green transformation efforts in the country.

Renewable energy, sustainable urban planning and climate adaptation projects receive stronger attention.

Interest from international financial institutions and climate funds increases, and the host country has greater potential to attract investment in clean energy and climate finance.

Moreover, the host city draws global attention for two weeks, becoming the centre of climate diplomacy and enhancing its international recognition.

Which countries have hosted the conference already?