Iran has not agreed to all the "red lines" set out by US President Donald Trump for a diplomatic solution, Vice President JD Vance has said after talks in Geneva.

Vance appeared to indicate that the United States was still interested in diplomacy, after Trump threatened force if Iran does not agree on key concerns starting with its nuclear programme.

"In some ways, it went well; they agreed to meet afterwards," Vance said in a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

"But in other ways, it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through," Vance told "The Story with Martha MacCallum" programme.

"We're going to keep on working it. But of course, the president reserves the ability to say when he thinks that diplomacy has reached its natural end," Vance said.

"We hope we don't get to that point, but if we do that will be the president's call."

The latest comments came as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Abbas Araghchi said the path toward a deal with the US has begun after a second round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Tuesday.