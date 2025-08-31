An international aid flotilla made up of activists, politicians, and artists from more than 44 countries set sail from the Spanish city of Barcelona toward Gaza on Sunday, intending to break Israel's blockade of the besieged enclave.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for "steadfastness," is made up of approximately 20 boats that carry over 300 people, including doctors, journalists, and campaigners.

After leaving Barcelona, the ships will travel across the Mediterranean to Italy, Greece, and Tunisia.

Barcelona, which severed all institutional ties with Israel earlier this year over what it called the genocide in Gaza, served as the symbolic departure point.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist; Irish actor Liam Cunningham; Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez; and former mayor Ada Colau are among those who are on the vessel.

Related TRT Global - From stands to the sea: Türkiye's Galatasaray fans roar for Gaza, Global Sumud Flotilla

'Gaza is a mirror reflecting all of us'

Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez said: “Whether we like it or not, Gaza is a mirror reflecting all of us. It is impossible not to take a position here. Every boat sailing toward Gaza is a cry for human dignity. This mission is not a threat; it is an act of humanity against barbarity. Silence is complicity. And silence kills as much as bombs do.”

Irish actor Liam Cunningham shared the voice and image of a Palestinian girl killed in Gaza, calling on governments to act.

“The international community and governments must impose sanctions on Israel to stop this genocide. What has happened so far -- silence and inaction -- reflects the world’s failure and marks a shameful period in history.”