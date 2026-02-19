WORLD
3 min read
Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit amid Epstein fallout
Microsoft co-founder cancels his keynote at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi after being named in the latest Epstein files, saying he wants the focus to remain on artificial intelligence.
Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit amid Epstein fallout
FILE: Bill Gates attends the men's doubles final match at the Australian open in Melbourne in January 2026 / Reuters
3 hours ago

Bill Gates has cancelled his speech that was scheduled for Thursday at a major AI summit in India, the Gates Foundation said, after the Microsoft founder was named in the Epstein files.

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the foundation said in a statement.

"The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals," it said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tech CEOs will speak about the opportunities and threats posed by artificial intelligence at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Gates Foundation said the president of its Africa and India offices would speak instead.

RelatedTRT World - India AI summit spotlights military tech amid robot controversy

Gates this month said he regrets "every minute" he spent with Jeffrey Epstein, as his former wife Melinda said he still had questions to answer over his relationship with the late convicted sexual offender.

The latest tranche of documents released by the US Justice Department contained emails between many prominent figures and Epstein — often revealing warm friendships, illicit financial dealings and private photos.

In a draft email among the documents, Epstein alleged Gates engaged in extramarital affairs.

Epstein wrote that his relationship with Gates ranged from "helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women".

RECOMMENDED

The mere mention of someone's name in the Epstein files does not in itself imply any wrongdoing by that person.

RelatedTRT World - Bill Gates's ex-wife slams him for Epstein meetings

"Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise," Gates, a billionaire philanthropist, told 9News Australia in an interview.

"That email was never sent. The email is false," he said. "I don't know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"

Gates's spokesperson issued a similar denial after the fresh cache of millions of files related to the investigation into Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, were released.

"The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame," the spokesperson said.

Melinda French Gates told US National Public Radio that the document dump brought back "memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage".

"Whatever questions remain there of what — I can't even begin to know all of it — those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me."

The couple divorced in 2021.

RelatedTRT World - Uproar after Indian professor touts Chinese robot dog as homegrown tech
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'No happiness this year': Gaza's displaced families mark Ramadan in Mawasi tents
Deadliest US avalanche in decades: Eight killed and one missing in Sierra Nevada
Facing jury, Zuckerberg admits slow action on child protection
Iran, Russia plan joint naval exercise in Gulf of Oman amid US military buildup
Israel braces for possible strikes on Iran despite ongoing nuclear talks: report
'Racist assault' on Indians in Israel, as New Delhi keeps mum on West Bank ahead of Modi visit
NATO hails Türkiye's 360-degree security approach ahead of Ankara summit
At least 37 killed in suspected gas explosion at Nigeria mining site
Türkiye showcases joint operational capability in NATO Steadfast Dart drill
'Silent pandemic' killing 100 a week becomes urgent health threat in Australia
5,000-year-old antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in Romanian ice cave
Terror-free Türkiye on track despite sabotage attempts: Erdogan
Israel expanding control in occupied West Bank tests US red lines
German defence minister lauds Türkiye's strategic role in NATO
Swiss government approves temporary troop increase for EU mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina