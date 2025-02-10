Washington, DC — Last month, a farmer in Cambodia’s northwestern Battambang province drove a cassava-loaded truck over a landmine on his farm. He was killed in a fraction of a second in the explosion that officials say was caused by a ground-emplaced anti-tank mine.

His death came just days after two expert Cambodian deminers were killed when they were trying to clear mines from a farmer’s rice field in northwestern Oddar Meanchey province — an area of heavy fighting between Khmer Rouge insurgents and the government in the 1980s.

They are among the thousands of casualties caused every year by anti-personnel or anti-vehicle mines affecting some 70 countries and territories where 110 million active landmines still pose a danger to human lives.

But ever since the administration of Donald Trump suspended its mine-clearance programmes across the world for 90 days, the question tormenting many global non-profits working in active or former conflict zones is this — how to run the costly mine-clearance operations, from the farms of Cambodia and the rugged mountains of Afghanistan to the dense forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the coffee plantations of Colombia, without crucial US funding.

"This abrupt halt threatens life-saving work in heavily contaminated countries like Ukraine, Iraq, Laos and others," a spokesperson of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines - Cluster Munition Coalition (or ICBL-CMC) told TRT World.

"The impact will be severe and immediate."

ICBL-CMC is a global network of civil society organisations working towards the elimination of indiscriminate weapons.

The US has bombed dozens of countries since WW2 but it also leads in global demining efforts.

From 2019 to 2023, for example, Washington's support totalled $1.2 billion, representing 37 percent of all international funding during the five-year period. In 2023 alone, the US provided $309.8 million, representing 39 percent of all international support.

Currently, the US provides funding to over 30 mine and ERW-affected (Explosive Remnants of War) countries, covering activities including clearance, explosive ordnance risk education, stockpile destruction and victim assistance.

In 2023, the countries funded by the US were: Afghanistan, Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Colombia, Croatia, DRC, Iraq, Jordan, Kosovo, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Marshall Islands, Myanmar, Palau, Palestine, Rwanda, Serbia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Ukraine, Vietnam, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

In Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, the US is the largest funder of demining work.

In these Southeast Asian nations, efforts are ongoing to clear unexploded bombs, including cluster munitions, that were dropped by the American forces during the Vietnam war over 50 years ago. During the "shadow war" from 1964 to 1973, the US dropped more than 2 million tonnes of bombs on Laos, making it the most heavily bombed country in history on a per capita basis.

The US also has been the largest funder in several other countries which desperately need ongoing mine clearance, including Ukraine, Iraq and Syria.

"All of these countries will be affected. Programmes relying entirely on US funding will mean no mines or ERW will be removed, accidents are more likely to happen, and people living in contaminated areas will not receive the information they need to stay safe," the ICBL-CMC spokesperson told TRT World.