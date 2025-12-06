A railway hub near Kiev was attacked during a large-scale Russian drone and missile strike that damaged the depot and railway carriages, Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said on Saturday.
The railway did not report any casualties from the overnight attack in the town of Fastiv.
Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector and infrastructure in recent weeks, targeting power stations and railway hubs.
Ukrzaliznytsia said on the Telegram messaging app that it was forced to cancel several suburban trains near the capital and the city of Chernihiv in northeastern Ukraine.
Emergency services reported a fire and destruction on the territory of the railway station and depot but gave no more details. The report also cited an attack on infrastructure in the Chernihiv region.
Power and heat generation facilities in Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted in the attack, Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories said.
It said on Telegram that 9,500 customers remained without heat and 34,000 without water supply in the southern Odessa region.
"Port facilities (in Odesa) have also been attacked: part of the infrastructure has been de-energised, and operators have switched to backup power from generators," the ministry said.
The ministry also reported damages to energy infrastructure in the Kiev region.