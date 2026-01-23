WAR ON GAZA
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Israeli forces targeted eastern Gaza City, Rafah and Khan Younis with shelling and gunfire, sources say.
Palestinians walk surrounded by the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, January 22, 2026. / Reuters
January 23, 2026

Israeli artillery targeted multiple areas across Gaza early on Friday in zones where the Israeli military maintains occupation and deployment under a ceasefire agreement, local sources said.

Local sources said Israeli artillery targeted several locations east of Gaza City within areas under Israeli military occupation.

The sources added that Israeli artillery also targeted separate areas north of the southern city of Rafah, which they said remains fully under Israeli control.

Israeli military vehicles also fired randomly east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the sources said.

Since the ceasefire came into force, Israeli forces have killed at least 477 Palestinians and wounded 1,301 others in alleged violations of the agreement.

The ceasefire ended a war that began in October 2023 and lasted about two years, killing more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounding over 171,000 others.

The war caused widespread destruction, with about 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at roughly $70 billion.

SOURCE:AA
