Israeli artillery targeted multiple areas across Gaza early on Friday in zones where the Israeli military maintains occupation and deployment under a ceasefire agreement, local sources said.

Local sources said Israeli artillery targeted several locations east of Gaza City within areas under Israeli military occupation.

The sources added that Israeli artillery also targeted separate areas north of the southern city of Rafah, which they said remains fully under Israeli control.

Israeli military vehicles also fired randomly east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the sources said.