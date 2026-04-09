WAR ON IRAN
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Trump warns US forces will stay in and around Iran until 'real agreement' is enforced
US President Donald Trump warns of "bigger, better, stronger" military response if Iran deal commitments are not met.
Trump warns US forces will stay in and around Iran until 'real agreement' is enforced
[File] “No nuclear weapons and, the Strait of Hormuz will be open and safe,” Trump said. / Reuters
April 9, 2026

US President Donald Trump said late on Wednesday that the United States will maintain a strong military presence in and around Iran until a “real agreement” is fully implemented, warning of a massive response if commitments are not upheld.

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said all US ships, aircraft and military personnel, along with additional ammunition and weaponry, will “remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he said.

He added that an agreement on “no nuclear weapons” had been reached “long ago,” dismissing “all the fake rhetoric to the contrary.”

“No nuclear weapons and, the Strait of Hormuz will be open and safe,” he said.

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“In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest,” he added.

Iran and the US announced a two-week truce on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, which has left thousands dead and wounded across the region.

The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or a “whole civilisation” would die.

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SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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