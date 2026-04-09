US President Donald Trump said late on Wednesday that the United States will maintain a strong military presence in and around Iran until a “real agreement” is fully implemented, warning of a massive response if commitments are not upheld.

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said all US ships, aircraft and military personnel, along with additional ammunition and weaponry, will “remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he said.

He added that an agreement on “no nuclear weapons” had been reached “long ago,” dismissing “all the fake rhetoric to the contrary.”

“No nuclear weapons and, the Strait of Hormuz will be open and safe,” he said.