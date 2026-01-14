WORLD
2 min read
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
The suspects were detained after protesters targeted the Iranian embassy in The Hague amid ongoing anti-government unrest in Iran.
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
(FILE) Activists removed Iranian flags from the London embassy amid protests targeting Iranian missions worldwide. / Reuters
January 14, 2026

Four people were arrested late on Tuesday after an attack on the Iranian embassy in The Hague, Dutch police said.

The incident occurred in the Scheveningen district, where several individuals targeted the embassy building and attempted to climb over its surrounding fence, according to local authorities. Dutch news agency NOS reported.

Police said there was little to no damage to the building, and no injuries were reported.

The suspects were taken to a police station for questioning. Their identities have not been disclosed.

Iran has been experiencing widespread anti-government protests since last month, driven by severe economic deterioration and a historic collapse of the national currency.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll in Iran unrest tops 2,570 as protests sweep country, rights group says
RECOMMENDED

Government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism".

There are no official casualty figures, but a US-based rights group focusing on Iran estimates that the death toll has surpassed 2,500, including security forces and protesters, with more than 1,000 injured.

The HRANA also reported that at least 10,721 people have been detained at 585 locations nationwide, including 187 cities across all 31 provinces.

Iranian diplomatic missions in several countries have also been targeted in recent days in connection with the protests.

Activists removed Iranian flags from embassies in London and Madrid, while in Canada's capital, Ottawa, protest materials and flags were hung at the Iranian embassy.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025