Four people were arrested late on Tuesday after an attack on the Iranian embassy in The Hague, Dutch police said.

The incident occurred in the Scheveningen district, where several individuals targeted the embassy building and attempted to climb over its surrounding fence, according to local authorities. Dutch news agency NOS reported.

Police said there was little to no damage to the building, and no injuries were reported.

The suspects were taken to a police station for questioning. Their identities have not been disclosed.

Iran has been experiencing widespread anti-government protests since last month, driven by severe economic deterioration and a historic collapse of the national currency.