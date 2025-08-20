Australia hit back at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he labelled Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a "weak politician who betrayed Israel," in the latest escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the outburst showed Netanyahu was a "frustrated leader lashing out."

"Strength is not measured by how many people you can blow up or how many children you can leave hungry," Burke told ABC.

"What we’ve seen with some of the actions they are taking is a continued isolation of Israel from the world, and that is not in their interests either."

The remarks come after Canberra announced last week it would recognise Palestinian statehood, joining France, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Netanyahu reacted furiously, accusing Albanese of "abandoning Australia’s Jews."

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated sharply in recent days.

Related TRT Global - Australia will recognise Palestine at UN General Assembly in September — Albanese

Visas revoke

On Monday, Australia cancelled the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman, saying his planned tour would "spread division."