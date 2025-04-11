WORLD
1 min read
China fires back in trade war, raising tariffs on US goods to 125%
The tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, has rocked global markets as he claims Beijing was "abusing" trade practices with the US.
00:00
China fires back in trade war, raising tariffs on US goods to 125%
Neither of the world’s top two economies has backed down and there is no immediate relief in sight. / AFP
April 11, 2025

China has announced countermeasures, raising tariffs on US goods from 84 percent to 125 percent starting on Saturday.

“China will lift the additional tariffs on products imported from the US to 125 percent from 84 percent, effective from April 12,” said the State Council Customs Tariff Commission on Friday.

“Given that there is no longer any possibility of market acceptance for US goods exported to China under the current tariff levels, if the US side subsequently continues to impose tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US, the Chinese side will pay no attention to it,” the commission added.

The tariff war initiated by the US President Donald Trump has rocked global markets. He has raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent, claiming Beijing was “abusing” trade practices with the US.

Neither of the world’s top two economies has backed down and there is no immediate relief in sight.

RECOMMENDED

However, Beijing’s announcement that it will not “pay attention” to any further hike in US tariffs indicates China has paused any further action its side.

China has also filed a fresh lawsuit with the World Trade Organization against the Trump administration's latest tariff hikes, according to the country's Commerce Ministry.

RelatedTRT Global - Tariff war could slash US-China trade by 80% — WTO

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot