The United States has suspended the processing of immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries, marking the latest escalation in President Donald Trump’s hardline campaign against immigration.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that immigrant visa processing has been paused for the affected countries, without offering a timeline for when — or if — the measure would be lifted.

Tourist and business visas are not included in the suspension.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the list includes Somalia, Russia and Iran, as well as countries with traditionally friendly ties to Washington such as Brazil, Egypt and Thailand.

She shared the details in a post on X, linking to a Fox News report.

Trump has repeatedly framed immigration through a national security and cultural lens, openly favouring European immigration while attacking migrants from Africa and the Middle East.