The United States has suspended the processing of immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries, marking the latest escalation in President Donald Trump’s hardline campaign against immigration.
A State Department spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that immigrant visa processing has been paused for the affected countries, without offering a timeline for when — or if — the measure would be lifted.
Tourist and business visas are not included in the suspension.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the list includes Somalia, Russia and Iran, as well as countries with traditionally friendly ties to Washington such as Brazil, Egypt and Thailand.
She shared the details in a post on X, linking to a Fox News report.
100K visas revoked in Trump’s 2nd term
Trump has repeatedly framed immigration through a national security and cultural lens, openly favouring European immigration while attacking migrants from Africa and the Middle East.
He has previously used inflammatory language about Somali immigrants and praised Scandinavian migration as preferable.
The visa freeze comes amid a sweeping enforcement push.
The State Department said earlier this week it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump returned to office — a one-year record.
The Department of Homeland Security reported last month that more than 605,000 people have been deported, while an additional 2.5 million left the country voluntarily.
While the administration insists the move targets immigration control rather than diplomacy, the breadth of countries affected is likely to strain relations and further narrow legal pathways to permanent residence in the United States.
Officials have also signalled expanded scrutiny of applicants’ social media activity as part of broader vetting measures.