Polish jets have intercepted a "Russian spy plane" over the Baltic Sea for the second time in three days, the defence minister said on Thursday.

Polish MiG-29 jets were deployed on Thursday morning to intercept another Russian plane over the Baltic Sea, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted by Polish broadcaster TVP World as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Polish army said in a statement that the Russian Il-20 was flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off.

"On October 28 2025, a pair of on-duty MiG-29 Air Force fighters successfully intercepted, visually identified, and escorted a Russian Federation aircraft out of the area of responsibility," the army statement said, adding that it was conducting a flight over the Baltic Sea.

European countries have accused Russia of being behind recent incidents of drones violating their airspace, but Moscow denies the claims.