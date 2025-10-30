EUROPE
2 min read
Polish jets intercept another Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea
MiG-29 jets were deployed on Thursday morning to intercept another Russian plane over the Baltic Sea, said Defence Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz.
Polish jets intercept another Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea
Polish jets intercepted another Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea. / AFP
October 30, 2025

Polish jets have intercepted a "Russian spy plane" over the Baltic Sea for the second time in three days, the defence minister said on Thursday.

Polish MiG-29 jets were deployed on Thursday morning to intercept another Russian plane over the Baltic Sea, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted by Polish broadcaster TVP World as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Polish army said in a statement that the Russian Il-20 was flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off.

"On October 28 2025, a pair of on-duty MiG-29 Air Force fighters successfully intercepted, visually identified, and escorted a Russian Federation aircraft out of the area of responsibility," the army statement said, adding that it was conducting a flight over the Baltic Sea.

European countries have accused Russia of being behind recent incidents of drones violating their airspace, but Moscow denies the claims.

RECOMMENDED

Tensions grew after a September 9 incident in which some 20 drones crossed into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, leading NATO jets to take part in joint patrols with Polish forces.

Other NATO countries in the region, including the Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, have reported similar airspace incursions.

RelatedTRT World - 'NATO should shoot down Russian jets that violate their skies': Trump

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death