WAR ON GAZA
Israel killed over 340 Palestinians in Gaza in nearly 500 ceasefire violations — authorities
Gaza Government Media Office says Israel killed 342 Palestinians and wounded 875 others in its 497 different violations of ceasefire.
Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023. / AP
November 22, 2025

The Israeli army has carried out 497 violations of a ceasefire in besieged Gaza since it took effect, killing 342 victims and wounding 875, the Gaza Government Media Office said.

It said Israel on Saturday of systematically undermining the agreement through lethal attacks and repeated incursions.

The office said 27 violations were recorded on Saturday, resulting in 24 deaths and 87 injuries. It called the pattern a "flagrant breach" of international humanitarian law and the humanitarian protocol attached to the ceasefire deal.

The Israeli violations since October 10 include 142 shootings targeting civilians, homes and displacement tents; 21 ground incursions beyond the "yellow line"; 228 air, artillery and ground strikes; and 100 demolitions of civilian homes and structures, which it said amounts to "collective punishment" and an effort to widen destruction.

The office said 35 Palestinians have also been detained in raids and incursions, as it accused Israel of trying to “create a bloody new reality that threatens security and stability in the Gaza Strip.”

The Gaza Civil Defense said earlier that at least 22 Palestinians were killed on Saturday in Israeli air strikes that hit homes and a vehicle in several areas of Gaza, in a new violation of the ceasefire.

Israel continues to occupy more than 50 percent of Gaza under the ceasefire agreement, with the "yellow line" separating areas under army deployment from those inhabited by Palestinians.

Israeli genocide

The Israeli army recently re-escalated attacks east of the yellow line, destroying vast areas and rendering nearby zones highly hazardous to civilians.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023. The carnage left over 170,800 wounded.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
