The release of Israeli captives held in Gaza is expected to begin at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) from the Netzarim corridor and continue at 10 a.m. in Gaza's Khan Younis, Israeli media has reported.

Israelis on Monday prepared to welcome home the last 20 living captives from devastated Gaza, in the key exchange of the breakthrough ceasefire after two years of Tel Aviv’s brutal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinians awaited the release of hundreds of people held by Israel.

The development came hours before a peace summit on a Gaza ceasefire that will be held in the Egyptian town of Sharm el-Sheikh, which will be co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.