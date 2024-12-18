Fadl Abdulghani, the director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), said the organisation has documented over 6,000 regime officers involved in war crimes under Bashar al Assad’s regime.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Abdulghani called for the prosecution of all those involved, urging Syria’s new government to swiftly establish a national court for this purpose.

He warned that without justice, anger could lead to revenge from the families of victims.

"Assad and senior officers must face justice," Abdulghani said.



Torture and killings in detention

Abdulghani also highlighted the ongoing human rights violations, including torture and killings in detention, and shared that the SNHR has compiled evidence of over 200,000 deaths under Assad’s orders.