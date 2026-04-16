WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Türkiye's FM Fidan holds talks with Pakistan's PM Sharif in Antalya amid push for US-Iran peace deal
Top Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan meets with Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum amid reports negotiating teams from US and Iran could return to Islamabad for peace deal.
Türkiye's FM Fidan holds talks with Pakistan's PM Sharif in Antalya amid push for US-Iran peace deal
Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are slated to meet on the margins of a diplomacy forum in Antalya. [@MFATurkiye] / Other
7 hours ago

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Antalya, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal late on Thursday, the ministry said the meeting took place ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, when Sharif was in Türkiye to attend the international gathering.

No further details were immediately provided on the content of the talks.

World leaders and senior government officials will convene in Türkiye from April 17 to 19 for the fifth edition of the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, will centre on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties," according to diplomatic sources.

Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are slated to meet on the margins of a diplomacy forum in Antalya over the weekend amid possibilities of a second round of US-Iran talks to end the war.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Trump: Iran deal 'very close', eyes Pakistan trip for signing

Sharif is in Antalya after visiting Riyadh and Doha in a trination tour, while Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was in Tehran to hold talks focused on arranging a fresh round of negotiations between Iran and the US.

Türkiye, a NATO member and neighbour of Iran, has been in close touch with the US, Iran, and mediator Pakistan and has repeatedly called for fighting to stop.

US and Iranian officials were weighing a return to Pakistan for further talks as early as the coming weekend, after negotiations ended on Sunday without a breakthrough.

Iran and the United States could not agree on an end to the war that US President Donald Trump launched alongside Israel with a surprise attack on February 28, triggering Iranian fire at Gulf states and igniting a parallel conflict in Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'Butcher of Bosnia' Ratko Mladic suffers stroke while serving life sentence
Turkish parliament speaker calls for Israel's suspension from United Nations
Dozens of Al Shabab terrorists killed in Somalia strikes
Erdogan expresses condolences after deadly school shooting in southern province
US rejects Russian proposal to take Iran's uranium stockpile: Kremlin
L'Espresso defends cover after Israeli backlash over 'Abuse' issue
Erdogan, Carney discuss Türkiye, Canada ties, global issues
Azerbaijan, Russia agree on compensation framework over 2024 AZAL plane crash
Qatar warns Iran war impact to hit global economy
US has not yet formally agreed to Iran ceasefire extension: official
Middle East war damage to energy assets may cost up to $58B: estimate
Vance blames Biden for Gaza genocide, appears to express sympathy with Iran war critics
UAE, Iran officials discuss de-escalation in rare high-level call
Iran continues US message exchanges, hosts Pakistani delegation
Developed economies flag prolonged market disruption from Middle East conflict