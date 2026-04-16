Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Antalya, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal late on Thursday, the ministry said the meeting took place ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, when Sharif was in Türkiye to attend the international gathering.

No further details were immediately provided on the content of the talks.

World leaders and senior government officials will convene in Türkiye from April 17 to 19 for the fifth edition of the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, will centre on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties," according to diplomatic sources.

Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are slated to meet on the margins of a diplomacy forum in Antalya over the weekend amid possibilities of a second round of US-Iran talks to end the war.