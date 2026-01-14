WORLD
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Washington has long prioritised the release of Americans held abroad, securing the freedom of some through a deal with Maduro last year.
Families hold vigil at Colombia-Venezuela border to demand release of detained relatives, in Cucuta [FILE]. / Reuters
January 14, 2026

Venezuela has started freeing jailed Americans, said a US official, who hailed the move by the country's interim leadership following Washington's abduction of President Nicolas Maduro.

The official did not immediately provide details on Tuesday on the release of prisoners or say how many were being freed, other than that there was more than one.

"We welcome the release of detained Americans in Venezuela. This is an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities," a State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's vice president, who has become the acting president, ordered the release of prisoners in the wake of the US attack.

US President Donald Trump hailed the gesture, saying that his response was to call off a second wave of strikes on Venezuela.

Many were jailed for taking part in protests over the 2024 elections, in which Maduro was declared the victor despite widespread allegations of vote-rigging.

Venezuela earlier freed Spanish and Italian citizens from its jails.

The United States has long made freeing its nationals overseas a major priority, and secured freedom for some in a deal with Maduro last year.

X access restored

Domestically, Venezuelans regained one freedom on Tuesday — the ability to post on the social media platform X.

Rodriguez updated her profile's bio — she served as vice president under Maduro — and wrote: "Let us stay united, moving toward economic stability, social justice, and the welfare state we deserve to aspire to."

Access remained spotty to the social media network owned by billionaire Elon Musk, who engaged in heated online exchanges with the abducted Venezuelan leader, until Maduro lashed out in retaliation for criticism of his contested 2024 election and shut X down.

After the July 2024 election, Maduro was declared the winner amid allegations of fraud and suspended the platform in August.

Prior to that, X had been a prominent social media network for Venezuelans, but the blockade meant ministers, lawmakers and government institutions stopped updating their pages.

Rodriguez assumed power after Maduro was abducted by US military forces on January 3, along with his wife, during attacks that killed more than 100, according to official figures.

The couple faces US charges of alleged drug trafficking.

Maduro's X account was also updated with a photo of the abducted leader and his wife, Cilia Flores.

"We want you back," the post reads.

SOURCE:AFP
