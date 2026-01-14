Venezuela has started freeing jailed Americans, said a US official, who hailed the move by the country's interim leadership following Washington's abduction of President Nicolas Maduro.

The official did not immediately provide details on Tuesday on the release of prisoners or say how many were being freed, other than that there was more than one.

"We welcome the release of detained Americans in Venezuela. This is an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities," a State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's vice president, who has become the acting president, ordered the release of prisoners in the wake of the US attack.

US President Donald Trump hailed the gesture, saying that his response was to call off a second wave of strikes on Venezuela.

Many were jailed for taking part in protests over the 2024 elections, in which Maduro was declared the victor despite widespread allegations of vote-rigging.

Venezuela earlier freed Spanish and Italian citizens from its jails.

The United States has long made freeing its nationals overseas a major priority, and secured freedom for some in a deal with Maduro last year.

X access restored