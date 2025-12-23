South African activists on Tuesday protested outside the British Council offices in Johannesburg, highlighting the plight of pro-Palestine hunger strikers in UK jails, calling on the British government to immediately release them.

Some protesters carried placards reading “Solidarity with the hunger strikers,” “Support Palestine Action,” “Trying to stop genocide is not a crime,” among others.

The protesters handed over their list of demands to a representative of the British Council and asked them to forward it to the UK ambassador.

Firoza Mayet of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) told Anadolu, they have also emailed their demands to the ambassador, seeking the release of the hunger strikers who are reportedly in a critical health condition.

On Monday, several civil society groups in South Africa expressed their solidarity with the hunger strikers and called on the British government to grant them immediate bail and uphold their right to fair, transparent and timely trials.

In a joint statement shared with Anadolu, the group said: “Some of the hunger strikers have now passed the 50-day mark without food and may die if urgent action is not taken.”

The hunger-striking prisoners are accused of breaking into the UK subsidiary of the Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems in Bristol and a Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire.

Mayet told Anadolu that Elbit Systems is enabling genocide by sending arms to Israel. “These young activists were opposing this Elbit System sending weapons to Israel,” she said.

The joint statement from more than 20 organisations said: “We urge Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government to reflect on the historical consequences of a Thatcherite response to the hunger strike that led to the deaths of Bobby Sands and nine other Irish Republican political prisoners in 1981.”

End genocide