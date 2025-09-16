AMERICAS
2 min read
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
President accuses US of provoking conflict to seize resources, says communications with Washington are broken.
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
President accuses US of provoking conflict to seize resources, says communications with Washington are broken / AP
September 16, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that his country is ready for "armed struggle" if attacked by the United States, as he announced the mobilisation of 2.5 million troops and militia members.

"Today, Venezuela has more national power, is more united, and is more prepared to preserve its independence and build peace under any circumstances should we have to resort to armed struggle," Maduro said in a televised address.

He accused Washington of seeking to provoke a military conflict as a pretext for invasion.

"What they were looking for was a military incident. We have not fallen for provocations, nor will we fall for them," he said.

Maduro claimed that allegations of drug trafficking were a cover for efforts to overthrow his government.

"Everyone knows that the story of drugs and drug trafficking is a plot. That's the argument. They want regime change to seize the country's wealth... to control the country's oil reserves," he said.

He warned that filling the Caribbean with "gunpowder and missiles" could trigger a major conflict.

RECOMMENDED

"The United States and the entire world... know that this is a military operation to intimidate and seek regime change, to destabilise Venezuela... and to seize and steal our oil, gas, iron and gold."

Maduro said relations with Washington had collapsed following the deployment of US naval forces.

"Communications with the US government existed on two channels and were damaged at the time," he said.

"Today I can announce that communications have been destroyed by them, with their bomb threats, death threats and blackmail."

He also referred to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the "lord of death and war."

His remarks came just hours before news emerged that the US military had struck a boat allegedly transporting narcotics from Venezuela, killing three people, after an earlier attack on September 2 left 11 dead.

Tensions have escalated since the White House designated the "Cartel de los Soles" (Cartel of the Suns) a terrorist organisation in July, alleging links to Venezuelan officials.

The US has also offered a $50 million reward for Maduro's arrest and deployed warships to the Caribbean as part of its anti-drug operations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy