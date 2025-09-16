Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that his country is ready for "armed struggle" if attacked by the United States, as he announced the mobilisation of 2.5 million troops and militia members.

"Today, Venezuela has more national power, is more united, and is more prepared to preserve its independence and build peace under any circumstances should we have to resort to armed struggle," Maduro said in a televised address.

He accused Washington of seeking to provoke a military conflict as a pretext for invasion.

"What they were looking for was a military incident. We have not fallen for provocations, nor will we fall for them," he said.

Maduro claimed that allegations of drug trafficking were a cover for efforts to overthrow his government.

"Everyone knows that the story of drugs and drug trafficking is a plot. That's the argument. They want regime change to seize the country's wealth... to control the country's oil reserves," he said.

He warned that filling the Caribbean with "gunpowder and missiles" could trigger a major conflict.