Inside a small hall at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, Health Ministry teams and families are making a painstaking effort to make preliminary identifications of bodies returned by Israel without names.

Families gather around a large screen set up by the ministry, staring at difficult images displayed with numerical codes, hoping to find a single clue that could lead them to those they lost months ago.

The room is silent, broken only by the sighs of grieving parents, as people study the distorted faces, many bearing signs of torture and burning.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, told Anadolu that the ministry received through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) the remains of 120 unidentified Palestinians in three batches.

He said some of the bodies bore marks of torture, burns, and field executions, while Israel provided no data or names, making identification a nearly impossible task.

After a long wait, Akram al-Manasrah identified the body of one of his two missing sons.

“I lost my sons Abdullah and Khaled on October 7, 2023,” he told Anadolu. “When we heard that Israel returned bodies, I came to the hospital hoping to recognise them.”

“Like all Palestinian families, I am searching for our children who went missing during the war. His facial features were unclear because of the torture inflicted by the enemy (Israel),” he added.

Holding back tears, Manasrah said: “The face was disfigured by torture, but I recognised him from a mole near his nose and the shape of his teeth.”

Authorities in Gaza estimate around 9,500 people remain missing, some likely still under the rubble, while the fate of others remains unknown.

Only marked with codes

Ahmad Dhahir, director of forensic medicine at the Nasser Hospital, told Anadolu that Israel handed over the bodies through the Red Cross without names, only marked with numbered codes.

“The bodies were numbered from 1 to 90,” he said, adding that identifying them by basic visual methods is nearly impossible. “We have no laboratories, no testing tools, and Israel provides no data.”

He said only three names were received so far, two of which were unclear and one still unverified.