Greece's parliament has approved a bill allowing private sector employers to extend working hours despite protests from workers already struggling from a cost-of-living crisis.

The bill, which allows employers to enforce 13-hour work days, up from the current eight hours, aims to make the labour market more flexible and effective, government says.

But the proposal has triggered two general strikes this month by workers who see it as a move to undermine their rights just as they are struggling with stagnating wages and the rising costs of food and rent.

The extended work shift can only be applied three days a month and up to 37 days a year. The bill protects people from being fired if they refuse to work overtime, but unions say it strips workers of negotiating power in a country where there is undeclared work and where average wages remain relatively low.

The bill, which also gives employers more flexibility on short-term hirings and allows staff to work four days a week throughout the entire year upon prior agreement, was approved by a majority of lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

Related TRT World - Greece grinds to a halt as workers protest labour reforms

Greeks struggle despite economic rebound

"When the rest of Europe is in discussions to reduce working hours, in Greece we increase them," said 41-year-old barman Themis Lytras, who said his rent had doubled over the past two years.