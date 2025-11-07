US Congressman Ro Khanna has strongly criticised former President Joe Biden's handling of Gaza and called for a major shift in US policy toward Israel and Palestine.
"We have to start with the truth. President Biden mishandled Gaza. He was wrong. We should never have given a blank check," US Congressman Ro Khanna said at an event in Washington, DC.
"There were 37 Democrats who voted against the $14 billion aid to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. That should have been every person in the Democratic caucus."
"Those who voted for that aid made as much of a blunder as those who supported the war in Iraq," he affirmed.
Urging the Congress to halt arms sales to Israel, he said: "We need to say no military sales to Israel and Netanyahu, and get on Delia Ramirez's no bombs act."
The act, led by Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez, focuses on the most destructive weapons systems used in Gaza and demands that the US halt arms transfers to Israel amid its genocide in the enclave.
Khanna also called for recognition of international law, saying: "We need to say that we will recognise what the UN, what the ICJ (International Court of Justice) is, recognising that what happened, there was a genocide."
"We need to say very clearly that the United States should follow 150 other countries and recognise Palestinian self-determination and a Palestinian state with a secure Israel," he stressed.
“Party of moral courage”
Expressing the frustration of young Americans, he said: "Here is what I know. You may disagree with where I stand, but young people are tired of the platitudes. They're tired of people saying, 'We want peace, we want justice, we want human rights.' What does that mean? Where do you stand? Where do you stand? Specifically, enough of the word salads, enough of the platitudes."
"We need to be a party of moral courage," he said.
Earlier this year Matthew Miller, the former US State Department spokesperson who spent months defending Israel’s genocide in Gaza, admitted that Israel has “without a doubt” committed war crimes in the enclave.
At least 68,875 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023. These figures account only for those directly killed by military attacks, excluding deaths caused by starvation, disease, and the collapse of basic services.
Even under the ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued to kill Palestinians in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank in recent days and weeks.