Republican lawmaker Andy Ogles has drawn sharp criticism after writing an anti-Muslim and hateful post on social media, prompting a backlash from several Democratic lawmakers and at least one fellow Republican.

"Muslims don't belong in American society," Ogles said on X. "Pluralism is a lie."

He later doubled down on it, saying in a later post that US Muslims should move to Muslim countries.

"There are 57 Islamic countries in the world (not counting the UK)," he said.

Backlash

Ogles faced massive backlash from Democratic lawmakers over his comments, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Representative Eric Swalwell and others.

Jeffries sharply criticised the remark, calling Ogles a "malignant clown and pathological liar," and saying "disgusting Islamophobes like you do not belong in Congress or in civilised society."

Swalwell said on X that the Muslims in his California district are "parents, entrepreneurs, police officers," adding: "They are American … This tweet is NOT American."