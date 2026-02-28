Just hours before the US and Israeli forces attacked Iran, Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi gave an upbeat assessment about the talks between American and Iranian officials to end the nuclear deadlock.

Albusaidi, who was mediating between the US and Iranian delegations, announced that all issues would be resolved "amicably and comprehensively" within three months.

The foreign minister called the recent talks in Geneva a moment of “a very important breakthrough that has never been achieved any time before" between the two sides.

Related TRT World - Iran agreed in talks with US not to stockpile enriched uranium — Oman

But several hours after his announcement, the US and Israeli forces struck multiple targets in Iran, almost repeating what happened after the previous June talks between Tehran and Washington, which ended with an Israeli-US joint attack on Iran.

“The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests,” Trump said in a video message on Saturday, signalling a major operation against Iran.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” he added, claiming that Tehran was trying to rebuild its nuclear programme despite the June attack, which had reportedly severely damaged Iranian nuclear sites.

Trump’s language suggests that the US aims to hit Iran’s missile stockpiles, experts say.

“Heard several explosions, apparently air-launched missiles from Iraqi airspace,” says Ali Akbar Dareini, a Tehran-based Iranian political analyst.

“It was American cruise missiles,” says Mohammed Eslami, a political scientist at the European University Institute, adding that “We have to see what happened.”

It remains unclear what the Iranian response would be. Last year, in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes, Iran had hit a US military base in Qatar.