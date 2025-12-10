Spanish police said on Wednesday they have arrested five people over the kidnapping and murder of a man targeted for his cryptocurrency holdings, while another four suspects have been charged in Denmark in connection with the same plot.

The victim and his partner were attacked in April in southern Spain.

Police said the man was shot in the leg as he attempted to flee before both were forced into a house, where they were held for several hours while the assailants tried to break into their crypto wallets. The woman was released around midnight and reported the abduction; officers later found her partner’s body in a wooded area in Mijas, in the province of Malaga.

Searches of properties in Madrid and Malaga uncovered pistols, clothing stained with blood, and other evidence tied to the crime, police said. Authorities did not specify when the arrests were made.