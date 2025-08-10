WORLD
Deaths from dengue rise to 101 in Bangladesh as three more people die
At least 448 more people were admitted to hospitals with dengue infection, bringing the total cases to 24,183 this year.
Meanwhile, as many as 448 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. / AA
August 10, 2025

The number of deaths from the mosquito-borne dengue disease in Bangladesh this year rose to 101, with three new fatalities in the past hours, according to the health office.

The Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday that two people died of dengue in the capital, Dhaka’s South City Corporation, and one in the southeastern Chittagong Division.

Of total deaths, 45 fatalities occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation. And, 11 in Dhaka North City Corporation, with 17 in the Chittagong division.

Meanwhile, as many as 448 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 24,183 this year.

However, 22,708 patients were released from the hospital. Of the total cases, 39.3 percent are female, the health services said.

The highest number of dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the south-central Barisal division in the past hours. As many as 95 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across this division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 84 people in Dhaka Division and 81 in Chittagong Division were admitted to hospitals in the past hours.

In 2023, Bangladesh reported a record 1,705 deaths due to dengue and a total of 321,179 cases, according to official data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

