Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Ankara's priority was to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan made the remarks during the opening speech at a meeting that brought together delegations from Russia and Ukraine at the historic Ciragan Palace in Istanbul for the second round of peace talks, which began on Monday.

Türkiye is serving as the facilitator.

“Türkiye stands ready to take any step necessary to facilitate the process,” Fidan said.