Seven people died after a helicopter crashed in the Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, officials has said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X on Sunday: “SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.”

Nandan Singh Rajwar, a senior disaster official in the district, told Anadolu Agency call on board died in the crash.

He said that rescue teams have reached the spot in the Rudraprayag district.

The Uttarakhand Police said the crash occurred around 5:20 am (2350 GMT)​​​​​​.

District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said in a video message that there were seven people onboard, including an infant.

Press Trust of India reported that the dead included six pilgrims and the pilot.