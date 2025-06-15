WORLD
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Officials say the crash near the Kedarnath shrine was caused by poor visibility and bad weather.
Helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed in Uttarakhand state, say officials. / Others
June 15, 2025

Seven people died after a helicopter crashed in the Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, officials has said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X on Sunday: “SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.”

Nandan Singh Rajwar, a senior disaster official in the district, told Anadolu Agency call on board died in the crash.

He said that rescue teams have reached the spot in the Rudraprayag district.

The Uttarakhand Police said the crash occurred around 5:20 am (2350 GMT)​​​​​​.

District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said in a video message that there were seven people onboard, including an infant.

Press Trust of India reported that the dead included six pilgrims and the pilot.

The helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine due to poor visibility and bad weather.

Today’s crash comes days after India witnessed a major aviation disaster after an Air India plane with 242 onboard crashed in western Gujarat state.

The crash killed over 270 people, including 241 who were aboard the ill-fated plane.​​​​​​​

