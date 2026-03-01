Anti-war protesters rallied across the US, including outside the White House and in New York’s Times Square, to oppose Washington’s military involvement following news that Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israeli air strikes on Iran.

A coalition of left-wing groups, including the ANSWER Coalition, National Iranian American Council, 50501, American Muslims for Palestine, the People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, CodePink, Black Alliance for Peace and the Democratic Socialists of America, organised protests across major US cities on Saturday, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Additional demonstrations are planned on Sunday in smaller cities such as Albany, Ellensburg, Chattanooga, Decorah, Gainesville and Springfield, according to The Guardian.

Organisers released a statement denouncing “Trump’s unprovoked, illegal attack on Iran” as an act of war that could cause immense “death and destruction,” and urged people across the US to reject further military escalation and take to the streets to make their voices heard.

The American Civil Liberties Union, alongside numerous Democratic lawmakers, called on Congress to halt what they described as Trump’s unconstitutional military action against Iran, emphasising that the Constitution requires congressional authorisation for any use of force.