Anti-war protesters gather across US cities following Khamenei's killing
Non-governmental organisations along with anti-war protesters, condemn US-Israeli air strikes and demand congressional approval for military action.
Demonstrators warned of further death and destruction from military escalation. / Reuters
March 1, 2026

Anti-war protesters rallied across the US, including outside the White House and in New York’s Times Square, to oppose Washington’s military involvement following news that Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israeli air strikes on Iran.

A coalition of left-wing groups, including the ANSWER Coalition, National Iranian American Council, 50501, American Muslims for Palestine, the People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, CodePink, Black Alliance for Peace and the Democratic Socialists of America, organised protests across major US cities on Saturday, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Additional demonstrations are planned on Sunday in smaller cities such as Albany, Ellensburg, Chattanooga, Decorah, Gainesville and Springfield, according to The Guardian.

Organisers released a statement denouncing “Trump’s unprovoked, illegal attack on Iran” as an act of war that could cause immense “death and destruction,” and urged people across the US to reject further military escalation and take to the streets to make their voices heard.

The American Civil Liberties Union, alongside numerous Democratic lawmakers, called on Congress to halt what they described as Trump’s unconstitutional military action against Iran, emphasising that the Constitution requires congressional authorisation for any use of force.

Khamanei’s death

Since Saturday morning, Israel and the US have carried out strikes on multiple Iranian cities, killing the supreme leader and many other top security officials.

Israel said the operation was meant to remove the "existential threat" while US President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations" against the Iranian "regime."

Iran, in response, launched drone and missile attacks on Israel and US assets in the region that prompted many Gulf states to shut their airspace.

Iranian authorities pledged revenge after confirmation of Khamenei's death, declared a 40-day mourning period and an interim council was named until a successor is chosen.

